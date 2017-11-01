KUSA
Colorado online want ads increase again; here are the state's highest-paying jobs

Mark Harden , KUSA 3:30 PM. MDT November 01, 2017

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Colorado employers last month boosted their online advertisements to fill jobs in October for the second straight month.

That’s according to the latest monthly Help Wanted OnLine report from The Conference Board Inc., issued Wednesday.

Colorado saw a net increase of 1,300 online want ads last month from the previous month, following a jump of 4,300 ads in September, for a combined gain of 5,600 ads.

