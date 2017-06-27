Colorado outdoor recreation packs a multi-billion-dollar punch, report says

Green Mountain Reservoir

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Outdoor recreation in Colorado is a $28 billion-a-year industry with more than 70 percent of the state's residents participating every year.

That’s according to a report today from the Outdoor Industry Association, a Boulder-based trade association and title sponsor of the twice-a-year Outdoor Retailer trade shows.

Their report says that 229,000 jobs are tied to the outdoor recreation industry in Colorado, and all of that recreating contributes $2 billion in state and local tax revenue.

“Colorado has a lot going for it in terms of outdoor recreation access and economics — people choose to live in Colorado because of the healthy, fun lifestyle that exists here, and the businesses that thrive here, rightly take advantage of the strong employee base that loves to get outdoors,” said Amy Roberts, executive director of OIA.

