Colorado pediatric-surgery tech maker reaches deal with California's Intuitive Surgical

Robert Kline, CEO of Louisville-based JustRight Surgical LLC. (Photo: COURTESY OF JUSTRIGHT SURGICAL LLC)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - A Colorado medical device startup making surgical tools for minimally-invasive operations on children has reached a deal with one of the best-known makers of surgery robotics used on adults.

Louisville-based JustRight Surgical expects its new licensing pact with Intuitive Surgical, the Sunnyvale, California-based maker of maker of da Vinci robotic surgery systems, will expand the use of JustRight technology beyond the pediatric market and drive growth at the company it otherwise wouldn’t have.

“You can’t really just step into robotic surgery, so having a partner of their scale is perfect for us,” said Robert Kline, JustRight CEO. “It’s certainly a positive development, and it’ll provide us with the capability to expand our business.”

JustRight has 25 employees, most of them based at its Louisville office. It developed smaller surgical tools for laparoscopic procedures, giving surgeons the first energy-based blood-vessel sealing and tissue stapling devices that weren’t designed for adults.

