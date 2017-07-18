Colorado pot firms claim roles in opening of new Denver concert venue

(Photo: Studiotrope Design Collective)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - At least two Denver marijuana-related companies are claiming roles in this week's opening of the Levitt Pavilion music venue in Ruby Park.

The 7,500-capacity Levitt Pavilion Denver is opening Thursday night with a free concert.

Denver pot company Colorado Harvest Company, which operates three local marijuana dispensaries, said it's a founding sponsor of the music venue, and its CEO Tim Cullen sits on the Levitt Pavilion Board of Directors.

"Colorado Harvest Company’s presence will be almost invisible, however, due to Denver’s restrictions on outdoor advertising for cannabis companies," the company said in a statement.

