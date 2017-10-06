Colorado Public Radio president to retire after 40 years

(Photo: CPR)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - The longtime head of Colorado Public Radio is retiring after 40 years leading the nonprofit media company.

Max Wycisk, president of Centennial-based CPR, plans to step down next June, finishing a career that began as an on-air announcer, then program director before becoming president in 1978 and overseeing its growth into radio network heard across the state.

“While the world has undoubtedly changed over the past 40 years, CPR’s mission has remained steadfast and our importance has grown,” Wycisk said in a statement. “The organization is stronger than it’s ever been, a testament to our dedicated staff, the donors who support us and the hundreds of thousands of people who rely on us each and every day.”

Wycisk helped lead the station, then just KCFR, to become independent of the University of Denver in 1984. He also oversaw the organization as it developed and eventually merged with Grand Junction station KPRN to become Colorado Public Radio and grew into a public radio network on 34 signals around the state and online.

