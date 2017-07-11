Colorado renewable energy company expands in Hawaii

(Photo: COURTESY OF SYNTECH BIOENERGY)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - SynTech Bioenergy LLC, a Douglas County-based renewable energy company, has opened its first office in Hawaii.

The sales and field service office, located in Honolulu, will support local installations of SynTech Bioenergy’s technology for delivering clean energy through advanced thermal conversion of biomass and other waste materials, the company said.

The office will be headed by Chris Guay, who has more than 15 years of experience working in the renewable energy industry. Guay was born and raised in Hawaii.

“Energy security is a big issue in Hawaii,” Guay said. “SynTech’s biomass energy systems will contribute to the growth of local renewable energy resources and achieving the state’s goal of 100 percent clean energy by 2045.”

