Colorado Restaurant Association warns members about 'A Day Without Immigrants' protest

Sonia Riggs, Colorado Restaurant Association President and CEO (Photo: KATHLEEN LAVINE / DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Ahead of “A Day Without Immigrants,” a nationwide protest planned for Thursday targeting U.S. immigration policy, the Colorado Restaurant Association has warned its members about the potential impact on their businesses from employee walkouts and patron boycotts.

While it’s unclear how big the protest will get, any widespread immigrant-worker walkouts would disproportionately hit the restaurant business more than most other sectors, given the high percentage of eatery workers who are foreign born.

Organizers of the protest — who are communicating largely through social media posts — are calling on members of immigrant communities either to not show up for work Thursday or to walk off the job. They’re also asking supporters to avoid shopping or patronizing restaurants and even to keep children home from school for the day.

