Colorado restaurant chain begins big Middle East expansion plan

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - A Colorado restaurant chain has begun its big expansion in the Middle East by opening its first restaurant in Kuwait.

Golden-based Boston Market Corp. said its first Middle East restaurant opened in Jabriya of the Hawalli Governorate in Kuwait. Another Kuwait restaurant will open soon in Sabah Al Salem of the Mubarak Al-Kabeer Governorate.

Boston Market announced its Middle East expansion plans back in June, when it said planned to open "25-30" restaurants.

It formed a development deal with Al-Ghunaim Trading Co. Ltd. "that will open dozens of Boston Market restaurants in the Middle East."

