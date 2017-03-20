Colorado restaurant, chef are finalists for James Beard Awards

(Photo: ACORN)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - A Colorado eatery is among six best-restaurant finalists for the James Beard Foundation's 2017 Restaurant and Chef Awards, the Oscars of the food industry, and a local chef is among the six finalists for regional best-chef honors.

Boulder’s Frasca Food & Wine repeats from last year as a best-restaurant finalist, according to the foundation's announcement last week. Frasca also was a semi-finalist in 2016 and 2015. In 2013 it won top honors for best wine program.

Its competition is Highlands Bar and Grill, Birmingham, Alabama; Momofuku Noodle Bar, New York City; Quince, San Francisco; The Spotted Pig, New York City; and Topolobampo, Chicago.

The award goes to "a restaurant in the United States that serves as a national standard bearer of consistent quality and excellence in food, atmosphere and service. Eligible restaurants must have been in operation 10 or more consecutive years."

