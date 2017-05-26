Colorado robotic security guard company in fund-raising mode

(Photo: DBJ)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - A Lakewood company that makes robotic security guards said it's launching a private offering to raise funds.

Gamma 2 Robotics, which makes the Ramsee security patrol robot, said it's launched a $6 million offering with Boustead Securities.

Gamma 2 said the money will be used to "launch initial volume manufacturing."

"The engagement of Boustead Securities and the opening of this offering are key events in the rollout of Ramsee the Security Robot to the global physical security industry," said Lew Pincus, Gamma 2 CEO, in a statement.

