Colorado Rockies are contenders for a change -- and their TV ratings show it

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - The Colorado Rockies, at 54-41, find themselves in the unusual situation of being post-season contenders deep in July. And their success is reflected in their television ratings.

That's according to a comparison of local Major League Baseball ratings through the All-Star break by SportsBusiness Journal, a Denver Business Journal sister news outlet.

While 18 of the 29 U.S.-based MLB teams (not counting the Toronto Blue Jays) are suffering from ratings declines so far this season from last year, the Rockies are seeing a big surge in their TV audience, SBJ reports.

The Denver team's game broadcasts on the Root Rocky Mountain cable channel are averaging a rating of 3.52 this season, up 19 percent from last year.

