Colorado scores on LGBTQ equality index: Denver perfect, Littleton far from it

A LGBTQ flag (Photo: WIKIMEDIA COMMONS / DBKING)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - An index that ranks cities for their inclusiveness, laws, policies and services regarding the gay and bisexual communities has ranked Denver as one of the best in the country.

But other Colorado cities like Littleton didn't fare as well.

The fifth annual 2017 Municipal Equality Index, created by the Human Rights Campaign, is a rating system of LGBTQ inclusion in municipal law and policy and ranked more than 500 cities across the country. Sixty-eight cities scored perfect 100 scores, including Denver.

The scores are important to business, according to Chad Griffin, president of the Human Rights Campaign, because "these 68 cities should rise to the top of the lists for CEOs making relocation and expansion decisions."

