Colorado sees modest job growth in February; unemployment rate unchanged

Here are metro Denver's 51 professions that pay between $80,000 and $100,000 a year (Photo: Courtesy of Denver Business Journal)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Colorado employers added 2,000 jobs to their payrolls in February -- a far more modest gain than the norm over the last 12 months -- and the state's unemployment estimate remained unchanged at a 16-year low of 2.9 percent, the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment reported today.

Last month's payroll-job gain in Colorado was less than half the average increase of 4,192 over the last 12 months. CDLE reported 7,900 added Colorado jobs in January.

CDLE today released results from two measures of Colorado employment in January, the results of which often differ:

A poll of the state's employers on payroll jobs. That survey does not include self-employed people and farm workers.

And a survey of Colorado households, which does include those categories. The household survey is used to estimate unemployment and the labor force.

Read more at Denver Business Journal.

© 2017 American City Business Journals.