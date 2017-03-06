Colorado Senate kills bill to expand alcohol sales at Walmart, Target

Bottles arranged in a liquor store (Photo: Glow Images, Inc)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Colorado senators reversed course and killed a clean-up bill to the historic 2016 grocery-booze-sales effort on Monday, denying Wal-Mart Stores and Target the opportunity to sell full-strength beer, wine and spirits at multiple locations.

The move also reopened the possibility of a 2018 ballot fight over whether every grocery store in Colorado should be able to sell the full spectrum of alcohol.

On an 18-17 vote that crossed party lines, the upper body of the Legislature defeated Senate Bill 143, just one week after it gave the proposal preliminary approval. The bill also seemed to pit urban legislators against rural senators

Advocates and sponsoring Sen. Angela Williams, D-Denver, attributed the loss to confusion sowed among legislators by a group of liquor stores that broke away from the state’s liquor-store trade association and said SB 143 would have required them to compete against retail giants on an uneven playing field.

