Colorado Senate passes bill to become 'right-to-work' state

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Colorado Senate Republicans on Monday pushed through a bill to rewrite state labor law and make this a “right-to-work” state, despite opposition even from some business groups such as the Denver Metro Chamber of Commerce.
Senate Bill 55, sponsored by Sen. Tim Neville, R-Littleton, would prohibit union membership from being a requirement to hold any job in Colorado.
After Missouri passed a similar law last week, 28 states now have approved similar laws.
Colorado is in a unique position nationally, as its Labor Peace Law is a compromise between right-to-work and union states, requiring two elections and approval from 75 percent of workers before a work force can become a union shop.
