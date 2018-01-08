Colorado Senate Republicans will introduce road-bonding bill on Legislature's 1st day

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Not content just to say that Colorado transportation funding is their top priority, state Senate Republicans will introduce a bill on the opening day of the legislative session Wednesday that seeks bonding voter approval for as much as a $3.5 billion bond sale, Senate President Kevin Grantham said today.
Similar measures have died in the state Legislature for three years in a row, but the financial situation this year is very different.
Because of the improving economy and federal tax reform, Colorado is expected to bring in as much as $1 billion more in uncommitted funds between this current fiscal year and the fiscal year that begins on Jan. 1 — and Grantham said a significant portion of that money should be going toward the $9 billion backlog in transportation needs that the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) projects over the next 10 years.
Gov. John Hickenlooper on Wednesday asked the Joint Budget Committee to add $148.2 million to next year’s general-fund budget specifically for transportation needs.
