Colorado 'sexual wellness' firm moving to bigger exchange after stock split

Josh Disbrow, CEO of Arapahoe County-based Aytu BioScience Inc. (Photo: Sheldon, Bobbi)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - An Arapahoe County company that specializes in treating low testosterone in men and diagnosing male infertility is moving its shares to the Nasdaq stock exchange.

Aytu BioScience Inc., which engineered a 1-for-20 reverse split in August in an effort to make the move from the over-the-counter bulletin board exchange, said its shares ("AYTU") will begin trading on the Nasdaq exchange on Friday.

"To augment our operational progress, we believe that listing on Nasdaq will help the company further diversify our shareholder base and provide better liquidity and exposure for the company as we continue on our growth trajectory," said Josh Disbrow, CEO, in a statement.

In May, the company acquired Nuelle Inc., a California-based maker of the Fiera, a device designed by gynecologists to “jump-start” arousal in women.

