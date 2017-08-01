Colorado ski resort operator's $1.5 billion sale is complete; interim CEO named

(Photo: Intrawest Photo)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - The sale of Intrawest Resort Holdings Inc. of Denver for $1.5 billion is complete.

Intrawest, which operates the Winter Park ski area for the city of Denver and owns the Steamboat ski area, was sold to the operator of the Aspen Snowmass ski areas and a Denver private equity firm, KSL Capital Partners.

The deal was originally announced back in April.

In the aftermath of the deal, KSL’s Bryan Traficanti was named interim CEO, while a search for a new CEO is executed. Thomas Marano, Intrawest’s CEO, resigned his position, the companies said in a statement.

