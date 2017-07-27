Colorado ski town gets new nonstop flights from Texas, Missouri

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - An airline will fly nonstop from Austin, Texas, and Kansas City to Steamboat Springs this winter.
ViaAir says it will begin flying Dec. 13 from Austin-Bergstrom International Airport and Kansas City International Airport to Steamboat's Yampa Valley Regional Airport.
The Florida-based carrier -- which specializes in so-called "essential air service" routes involving smaller, markets far from major cities -- will operate the flights from both cities three times per week on 50-seat Embraer ERJ-145 aircraft.
ViaAir said it will operate the flights, and Washington, D.C.-based Embark Aviation will manage commercial elements of the new service.
Read more at the Denver Business Journal: http://bit.ly/2w3AD4I
© 2017 KUSA-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs