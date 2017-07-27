Colorado ski town gets new nonstop flights from Texas, Missouri

The Steamboat ski resort. (Photo: ALEXEY GOSTEV | THINKSTOCK)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - An airline will fly nonstop from Austin, Texas, and Kansas City to Steamboat Springs this winter.

ViaAir says it will begin flying Dec. 13 from Austin-Bergstrom International Airport and Kansas City International Airport to Steamboat's Yampa Valley Regional Airport.

The Florida-based carrier -- which specializes in so-called "essential air service" routes involving smaller, markets far from major cities -- will operate the flights from both cities three times per week on 50-seat Embraer ERJ-145 aircraft.

ViaAir said it will operate the flights, and Washington, D.C.-based Embark Aviation will manage commercial elements of the new service.

Read more at the Denver Business Journal: http://bit.ly/2w3AD4I

