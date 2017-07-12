Colorado slips on CNBC's 2017 list of 'America's Top States for Business'

(Photo: Sylte, Allison)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Colorado has dropped a few spots on CNBC’s list of "America's Top States for Business,” but it’s still among the top states in the annual ranking.

After coming in at No. 4 out of 50 states in 2015 and No. 3 last year for qualities important in attracting business and job growth, Colorado lands at No. 6 this year.

The cable channel rated the states on 66 yardsticks of competitiveness, measuring cost of doing business, infrastructure, quality of life, technology and innovation, education, cost of living and access to capital, among other factors. ( Full methodology here.)

Those 66 measures are lumped together in 10 ranking categories.

