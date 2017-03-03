Colorado small business lawsuit surrounding TABOR heads back to district court

Colorado Court of Appeals directed Secretary of State Wayne Williams to produce a list of all the business license charges and increases since 1992, when Tabor was enacted. (Photo: Courtesy of Denver Business Journal)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - The legal battle between an organization representing Colorado small businesses and the Secretary of State isn’t over, despite a Colorado Court of Appeals ruling this week.

“It’s a jump ball,” said Tony Gagliardi, the Colorado director of the National Federation of Independent Businesses, who sued the state of behalf of its members.

The Colorado Court of Appeals this week said the business licensing charges collected by the Secretary of State and used to pay for all the activities run by the office are constitutional under that Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights (TABOR).

But the court ordered the case back to district court and instructed the Secretary of State to produce a list of all the business fee increases since 1992, when TABOR was enacted.

Read more at Denver Business Journal.

© 2017 American City Business Journals.