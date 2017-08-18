Colorado software company makes another European purchase

(Photo: DBJ)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Evolving Systems Inc. said it's purchased another British software firm; its second such purchase in the last four months.

The Douglas County-based software provider (Nasdaq: EVOL), which purchased UK-based Business Logic Systems Limited for $1.67 million in May, said it's buying Lumata Holdings Ltd. of Great Britain for $4.7 million.

“Lumata is a leading global provider of real-time, next generation loyalty and customer lifecycle management software and services," Evolving Systems said.

Lumata is "an ideal complement to our growing array of next-generation customer value management offerings," said CEO Thomas Thekkethala in a statement.

