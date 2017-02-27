Colorado software company raises $50 million

(Photo: CHERWELL IMAGE)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - A Colorado Springs software company with an office in Denver said it's secured $50 million in new funding.

Cherwell Software said it received the funding from investment firm KKR's Next Generation Technology Fund.

With the funding, Cherwell, an information technology service management company, said it will "accelerate research and development and make strategic investments aimed at broadening and deepening its portfolio of IT and enterprise service management offerings."

"KKR's investment in Cherwell is validation that our core principles and areas of focus will continue to drive phenomenal growth and fulfill our goal of being the best service management solution on the planet," said Craig Harper, who was appointed CEO last year, in a statement.

