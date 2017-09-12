Colorado solar company raises $15M, now has raised a total of $50M

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - A Fort Collins solar company said it's raised $15 million in new funding.
Ampt, which makes products used in the solar industry, said it's now raised more than $50 million in total funding.
The latest round came from company founder Doug Schatz, and Bohemian Investments.
Both participated in Ampt's 2015 $25 million financing round.
Read more at the Denver Business Journal: http://bit.ly/2wV9PI7
