Colorado solar company raises $15M, now has raised a total of $50M

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - A Fort Collins solar company said it's raised $15 million in new funding.

Ampt, which makes products used in the solar industry, said it's now raised more than $50 million in total funding.

The latest round came from company founder Doug Schatz, and Bohemian Investments.

Both participated in Ampt's 2015 $25 million financing round.

