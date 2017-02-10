Colorado sold more than $1 billion in marijuana in 2016

A budtender sets up marijuana products (Photo: Theo Stroomer, Getty Images)

DENVER - Colorado’s marijuana business is officially a $1 billion industry.

According to tax data from the Colorado Department of Revenue, the Centennial State’s marijuana dispensaries sold $1.3 billion worth of medical and recreational pot in 2016.

That’s up from $996 million in 2015 and $699 million in 2014 – the first year recreational marijuana was legal.

The Associated Press reports pot gave the state close to $200 million in tax and fees revenue in 2016.

We have an explainer about where all that tax money goes here: http://on9news.tv/2bju1Ya

