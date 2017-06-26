Colorado sports tech company acquires app startup

(Photo: KATHLEEN LAVINE / DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - TeamSnap Inc., a Boulder-based maker of recreational-sports management software, has acquired another company to expand into helping handle tournaments.

What TeamSnap spent acquiring FanAppEvents was not disclosed in today's announcement.

Eight-year-old TeamSnap bought Jefferson City, Missouri-based FanAppEvents to add its capability of offering intuitive tournament-related communications to users and tournament management help to organizers, said Dave DuPont, CEO of TeamSnap.

“Tournaments are becoming a significant element of the youth sports landscape. Expanding our platform to embrace tournament management is a key element in our growth strategy,” he said.

