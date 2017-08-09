Colorado sports tech company makes its 2nd acquisition of the summer

Dave DuPont, right, CEO of TeamSnap, lived in 25 other locations before moving to Boulder. (Photo: KATHLEEN LAVINE / DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - TeamSnap, the Boulder-based maker of software for recreational sports leagues and teams, is buying a Seattle company once considered a forerunner in technology connecting athletes and coaches online.

Terms of the deal for Korrio were not disclosed. It’s the second acquisition for TeamSnap this summer.

Korrio has six employees listed on LinkedIn. It was a startup that quickly attracted users after it launched in 2009. Korrio raised nearly $8 million in early venture capital backing, though none has been reported since 2012.

TeamSnap, founded the same year as Korrio, has since emerged as the largest player in apps and software organizing teams and players and letting fans track results.

