Colorado sports tech company raises $25 million, aims to hire dozens

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - TeamSnap Inc. said today it has raised another $25 million in venture capital and plans to expand the startup’s staff by about 50 percent as it tries to establish itself as the clear leader in amateur sports management technology.

The Boulder-based company makes software and apps that manage sports team schedules, player communications and other logistics for more 1.3 million teams and leagues worldwide. The company says nearly 15 million individual coaches, players and parents of young players use its products.

TeamSnap raised $10 million in 2015 and wasn’t actively looking for new funding last year when VCs started making unsolicited inquiries about investing more in the business, CEO Dave DuPont said.

That led to discussion with several potential backers before reaching agreement for the funding announced today.

