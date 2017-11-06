Colorado Springs bank brings its brand of community banking to Denver

(Photo: Jen Elisabeth Photography)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - A Colorado Springs-based bank is making its retail banking debut in Denver with a branch in the Denver Tech Center.

5Star Bank has opened a community bank in the DTC at 5251 DTC Parkway, Greenwood Village. It was quite a road to get there, said Michael League, president and CEO of 5Star Bank.

The bank raised $22 million since April in its second capital raise in the bank's history.

The roots of the bank began in 1989 in Littleton when it opened as an industrial bank by Virginia-based Armed Forces Benefit Association. It offered credit cards and life insurance to service members. By the mid 2000s, the credit card industry was becoming competitive and the bank expanded its charter in 2009 to become a community bank.

