Colorado startup lands dozens of orders for the supersonic airliner it's developing

Boom Technology's XB-1 test plane -- a smaller jet than the supersonic passenger plane (Photo: Denver Business Journal)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Five airlines have ordered 76 planes from Boom Supersonic, giving the Centennial-based company developing a new supersonic passenger airliner some good news to announce Tuesday from the Paris Air Show.

Boom also unveiled the completed designs of its demonstration airplane meant to prove its technology to fly passengers on long routes at 1,451 mph.

“We now have everything required to build history’s first independently developed, supersonic aircraft — the funding, technical design, and manufacturing partners,” said Boom CEO and founder Blake Scholl.

The startup’s passenger plane is designed to fly 2.2 times the speed of sound, making New York City to London flights just over three hours long.

Read more at the Denver Business Journal: http://bit.ly/2sAJESl

© 2017 KUSA-TV