Colorado sushi chain expanding into Denver Pavilions

(Photo: Wendy Manning-Gart Properties photo)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - A Colorado sushi chain is expanding into the Denver Pavilions shopping center.

Motomaki will open a 3,300-square-foot restaurant this fall near the Forever 21 store on the shopping center's first level. Two other Motomaki locations are in Lakewood and Boulder.

Motomaki Inc. is owned by the Hapa Franchise Group Inc., which also operates four Hapa Sushi restaurants in Colorado.

"Opening our newest restaurant at Denver Pavilions will help us tap into a large, growing new market. Downtown Denver is a place where people want to live, work and play, and Denver Pavilions is one of the city's most desirable locations for new and expanded retail and restaurant opportunities," said Mark Van Grack, Motomaki owner, in a statement.

Read more at the Denver Business Journal: http://bit.ly/2s2pNuV

Copyright 2017 Denver Business Journal