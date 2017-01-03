Colorado teams with Galvanize to boost transportation tech

CDOT Executive Director Shailen Bhatt.

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - The Colorado Department of Transportation and Galvanize Inc., the Denver-based startup campus and software coding school, said today that the two organizations are teaming up in a partnership that is expected to bring more technology to the transportation sector.

The partnership will have Galvanize provide 3,000 CDOT employees access to its education programs, resources and opportunities in the technology industry, the two organizations said.

For its part, the state transportation agency will provide Galvanize students access to its information and experts as well as opportunities to work on solving challenges CDOT faces and demonstrate those solutions in the state.

The partnership was announced today in Las Vegas at the Consumer Electronics Show, the world’s largest showcase of new technology. Between 165,000 and 175,000 people are expected to attend the trade show, one of the largest conventions Las Vegas will host this year.

