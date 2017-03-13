Colorado Technology Association connects entrepreneurs and big-company IT execs

Andrea Young is CEO of the Colorado Technology Association. (Photo: PROVIDED BY CTA)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - The Colorado Technology Association and some of the state’s biggest companies are trying to help Colorado business-to-business startups make connections and receive product advice.

The aim of the program, called the Colorado Tech Nucleus, is to forge tighter ties between two parts of the Colorado business scene that don’t always interact, and to increase the chances of local companies doing business with each other.

“It became clear through conversations across the community that this is a huge gap,” said Andrea Young, CTA president and CEO and founding CTN member.

For established companies, the CTN program is meant to provide a way to connect to the innovation bubbling up from Colorado startups.

