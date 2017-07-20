Colorado theater special-events company names new CEO

(Photo: Fathom Events)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Fathom Events — a Greenwood Village-based in-theater special-events business — said today it has named Regal Entertainment Group executive Ray Nutt as its CEO.

Nutt also will serve on Fathom's board.

Fathom Events produces special non-movie events at movie theaters, from live performances of the Metropolitan Opera and concerts to Broadway shows and sports events.

Fathom Events was spun off by Centennial-based in-theater advertising provider National CineMedia Inc. (Nasdaq: NCMI) in December 2013.

