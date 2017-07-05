Colorado Theatre Guild general manager to retire

Gloria Shanstrom will retire from her post as general manager of the Colorado Theatre Guild on July 31. (Photo: Courtesy the Colorado Theatre Guild)

Gloria Shanstrom, general manager of the Colorado Theatre Guild, will retire effective July 31.

Shanstrom has been the general manager of the Theatre Guild since 2006. She started working in Denver theater in 1985, serving as an usher at the Boettcher Concert Hall.

She joined the Theatre Guild in 1997 and in 2004 founded Full Court Press, a company that assists small, nonprofit arts organizations with media relations.

