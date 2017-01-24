Colorado unemployment rate drops despite dip in payroll jobs

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Colorado's unemployment rate eased in December as 11,200 more state residents reported themselves as employed, even though a separate survey showed a 4,000-job decline on employer payrolls across the state.

Unemployment stood at 3.0 percent last month, down two-tenths of a percentage point from November levels, the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment reported today.

A survey of Colorado households showed that the number of people reporting themselves as employed increased by 11,200 to 2,838,500 in December.

That survey showed 6,000 fewer unemployed people in the state than the month before, CDLE said. The state's labor force -- employed people plus those actively seeking work -- rose by 5,200.

Read more at the Denver Business Journal: http://bit.ly/2ko0cvB

Copyright 2017 Denver Business Journal