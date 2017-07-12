Colorado VC investments: 1st half of 2017 rivaled all of 2016

(Photo: Stock Photo)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Denver startups turned the heads of venture capitalists in the second quarter of 2017 making eight of the top 10 deals in the state.

“I don’t see that trend slowing down any time soon,” said Rob Ward, audit partner at PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, which released the second quarter venture capital investment data late Tuesday.

Colorado companies saw $169.9 million in venture capital investments in the second quarter in 31 deals. That put the state at No. 7 in the country by total venture capital investments, according to the MoneyTree report from PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP and CB Insights.

That strong second quarter followed a big first quarter when Colorado companies saw $515 million in venture capital investments – an even larger number than first reported by the MoneyTree. Two deals worth $170 million slid in after the companies published the report.

