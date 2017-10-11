Colorado venture capital investing rises in Q3, says PwC MoneyTree report

(Photo: Sheldon, Bobbi)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Colorado startups raised $178 million in venture-capital funding in the third quarter, up slightly from the previous quarter and also ahead of Q3 2016.

That's according to the latest PwC MoneyTree Report on quarterly VC activity.

Colorado businesses raised the funding in 29 deals during July, August and September.

The $178 million raised by Colorado startups in Q3 2017 followed the $169.9 million garnered in the year's second quarter and $144.6 million in the year-ago quarter.

