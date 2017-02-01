Colorado will get a portion of Western Union's $586 million settlement with feds

(Photo: JEAN-CLAUDE COUTAUSSE)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Colorado is among the states that will get a portion of the multi-million dollar settlement Western Union Co. struck with the federal government.

Earlier this month Douglas-County-based Western Union (NYSE: WU) agreed to pay $586 million to settle federal criminal and civil charges and admitted to aiding wire fraud in what authorities described as an international consumer-fraud scheme with thousands of victims.

Today, Colorado Attorney General Cynthia Coffman said Colorado and 48 states and the District of Columbia participated in this settlement.

Coffman said that among the victims of the scams were shut-ins and elderly individuals living alone tricked into wiring money. Under this agreement Western Union will have to do more to warn consumers before, for example, they wire money to known hotspots of fraud such as Nigeria or China.

