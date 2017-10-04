Here are Colorado's 10 hottest jobs

Colorado employers added 4,400 non-farm jobs to their payrolls in August. (Photo: Joe Raedle, 2012 Getty Images)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Colorado employers posted 4,300 more online advertisements to fill jobs in September, ending three straight months of declines.

That’s according to the latest monthly Help Wanted OnLine report from The Conference Board Inc., issued Wednesday.

Still, Colorado employers have a ways to go to make up for the losses in digital want ads over the previous three months. The state saw a net decline of 5,600 online job ads in August, 2,600 in July and 2,500 in June.

Over the 12 months ending in September, Colorado's digital job ads declined by a net 8,100, according to Conference Board data.

Read more at the Denver Business Journal: http://bit.ly/2xTUo0X

Copyright 2017 Denver Business Journal