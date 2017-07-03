Colorado's 2 biggest oil and gas companies report progress on safety inspections

(Photo: Courtesy KOAA-TV\)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Colorado’s two biggest oil and gas companies say they’re making progress on work to ensure their operations near homes in northeastern Colorado are safe.

Anadarko Petroleum Corp (NYSE: APC) and Noble Energy Inc. (NYSE: NBL) both updated their webpages focused on their Colorado operations.

Anadarko, based in a Houston suburb, said Friday that as of June 30 it had formally abandoned more than 2,400 small pipelines associated with its oil and gas wells in northeastern Colorado. The company said it has a "relatively small number" of pipelines that it needs to render inoperable by July 31, an extended deadline the company was granted by state energy officials.

Anadarko owned an old well at the center of the April 17 explosion in Firestone that leveled a house and killed two men. Fire officials said natural gas from the well leaked into the house through a small, abandoned flow line that was found still attached to the well, with the other end of the line about six feet away from the home’s foundation.

