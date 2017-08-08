Colorado's American Medical Response ambulance business to be sold in $2.4 billion deal

(Photo: Envision Healthcare corp)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - American Medical Response, the Colorado-headquartered ambulance business of Envision Healthcare Corp., will be sold to New York buyout firm KKR & Co. LP in an all-cash deal worth $2.4 billion, Envision said today.

KKR plans to combine Greenwood Village-based AMR with its Texas-based portfolio company, Air Medical Group Holdings (AMGH).

Envision Healthcare Corp. (NYSE: EVHC) was formed by the December 2016 merger of Nashville-based AmSurg Corp. and Colorado-based Envision Healthcare Holdings Inc. Envision now is primarily based in Nashville, although AMR still lists its headquarters as Greenwood Village.

Envision says it wants to focus on other aspects of its medical-services business, including physician-focused services, post-acute care and ambulatory surgery.

