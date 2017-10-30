Colorado's best (and worst) small cities

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - There's something to be said for leaving behind on the hustle and bustle of a city center and moving to a small city instead — especially when it comes to lower cost of living.

"Small towns typically offer a more affordable quality of life than larger cities in larger metros. A household's housing dollars will go much further, allowing them to purchase more and better housing," said Sarah Coffin, associate professor and program director of Urban Planning and Development at Saint Louis University.

"For entrepreneurial-minded households, the cost of doing business is generally more affordable with less oversight, as there are fewer layers of government in small cities," she added.

Plus, they generally offer less traffic, fewer people and more chances to get involved with a close-knit community.

