Colorado's biggest private company is in talks to be sold, says report

Cranes stand at a construction site for the expansion of the Panama Canal. Colorado's CH2M played a major role in the project. (Photo: Susana Gonzalez, Bloomberg)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - CH2M, the largest privately-held company in Colorado, is in "advanced talks" to be sold to a Texas-based rival, according to a news report.

The deal would combine two global engineering and construction giants.

Douglas County-based CH2M, largely owned by employees, played a lead role in the recent expansion of the Panama Canal.

Its CEO, Jacqueline Hinman, is profiled in this week's Denver Business Journal print edition.

The Times of London reported the talks. It identified the would-be buyer as Dallas-based Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE: JEC), also a major worldwide engineering business formerly based in California.

Read more at the Denver Business Journal: http://bit.ly/2vw6EDa

Copyright 2017 Denver Business Journal