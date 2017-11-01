Colorado's Century Communities buys Seattle homebuilder

Co-CEOs Rob and Dale Francescon of Century Communities Inc. (Photo: Courtesy Century Communities)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Fast-growing Colorado-based homebuilder Century Communities Inc. is expanding again with the acquisition of a Seattle company, Sundquist Homes.

Greenwood Village-based Century (NYSE: CCS) said Wednesday it is acquiring "substantially all the assets of Sundquist Homes."

Terms of the deal were not announced.

"The strategic acquisition expands the company’s presence in this growing West Coast market and aligns well with the company’s objective to grow its operations in attractive markets with strong economic fundamentals," Century said in an announcement.

Read more about the acquisition in the Denver Business Journal.

