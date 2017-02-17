Colorado's DigitalGlobe is in advanced talks to sell to Canadian company, report says

An image from DigitalGlobe's WorldView-4 satellite taken Feb. 14 shows an eroding spillway of the Oroville Dam in California. (Photo: DIGITALGLOBE INC.)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Colorado satellite imaging company DigitalGlobe Inc. may soon be bought by Canada’s best-known space and satellite company, the Wall Street Journal is reporting today.

Westminster-based DigitalGlobe (NYSE: DGI) and Vancouver-based MacDonald Dettwiler and Associates Ltd. are said to be in advanced deal talks, the WSJ said, citing unidentified sources familiar with the matter.

DigitalGlobe is the largest U.S.-based commercial satellite imagery company, selling images and data to online mapping companies, real estate developers, industry and for declassified U.S government intelligence that can be shared with foreign governments and aid agencies.

It has five satellites collecting images and data about the earth's surface. The company employs nearly 1,600 people, including contract workers. About 1,200 of DigitalGlobe’s total workforce is in Colorado.

