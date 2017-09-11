Colorado's DigitalGlobe shows before-and-after view of Hurricane Irma from space

(Photo: Courtesy DigitalGlobe)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - DigitalGlobe today released new satellite imagery showing the havoc wreaked on the Caribbean by Hurricane Irma over the weekend.

The Westminster satellite imaging company (NYSE: DGI) says the images show high-resolution before-and-after shots taken between Friday, Sept. 8 and Monday, Sept. 11 of:

Tortola.

Turks and Caicos.

Sint Maarten.

Necker Island.

Barbuda.

Saint Martin.

DigitalGlobe's WorldView-3, WorldView-2 and GeoEye-1 satellites took the photos after clouds moved out of the area on Monday.

