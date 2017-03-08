Colorado's Division of Insurance recovers $8.3 million for consumers in 2016

Colorado Insurance Commissioner Marguerite Salazar: “I love this part of DOI’s work," on getting more than $8 million paid in claims for Colorado policy holder. (Photo: KATHLEEN LAVINE | DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - In fiscal year 2015-16, 3,835 people in Colorado lodged a complaint against their insurance carrier.

That's life insurance, auto insurance, homeowners insurance and health insurance. Their insurance claims were denied, they said. Or, their insurance company only paid a portion of the claim and should have paid more.

All told, Colorado's Division of Insurance got about $8.3 million in claims paid to Colorado consumers. That is the amount for the calendar year 2016, but closely matches the fiscal year, a spokesman for the division said.

