Colorado's Division of Insurance recovers $8.3 million for consumers in 2016

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - In fiscal year 2015-16, 3,835 people in Colorado lodged a complaint against their insurance carrier.
That's life insurance, auto insurance, homeowners insurance and health insurance. Their insurance claims were denied, they said. Or, their insurance company only paid a portion of the claim and should have paid more.
All told, Colorado's Division of Insurance got about $8.3 million in claims paid to Colorado consumers. That is the amount for the calendar year 2016, but closely matches the fiscal year, a spokesman for the division said.
Read more at Denver Business Journal.
© 2017 American City Business Journals.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs