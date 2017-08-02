Colorado's Fortune 500 roster will shrink with CH2M, Level 3 deals

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Today, Colorado is home to 10 companies on the Fortune 500 list. Soon, that number will drop to eight.

Today's news that Douglas County-based CH2M is being purchased by Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. of Dallas means the Centennial State will be losing the headquarters of one of its companies on Fortune's list of America's biggest businesses -- as well as its biggest privately held firm.

(That's assuming that Jacobs folds CH2M into its own business and does not operate it as a stand-alone company; details of the deal are still emerging.)

And once the pending sale of Broomfield-based Level 3 Communications Inc. to CenturyLink Inc. of Monroe, Louisiana, closes, that's another Fortune 500 corporate HQ waving bye-bye.

