Colorado's Gevo makes deals with national labs; one could lead to making missile fuel

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Gevo Inc. announced deals with several national laboratories Monday morning, including one that could make renewable fuel to power missiles.

In the first deal, the Douglas County-based biofuels producer said it will partner with Los Alamos National Laboratory to produce high energy density fuels that could be used in the U.S. military's air and sea-launched cruise missiles.

“High energy density fuels have the potential to increase the range of an aircraft or increase the payload that could be carried,” said Dr. Andrew Sutton of Los Alamos National Laboratory, in a statement.

In the other deal announced Monday, Gevo said it will partner with National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL), Argonne National Laboratory (ANL) and Oak Ridge National Laboratory (ORNL) to try and speed up development of Gevo's ethanol-to-olefins (ETO) technology.

